Welcome to the Spanish Florists Guild
Hello everyone,
My name is Maria Arvello. I'm a researcher focusing on the history of artisans in Europe, specialized in the floral industry. What we see today is the culmination of centuries of traditions and craftmanship all around Spain.
In these pages, I will share the latest breakthroughs in my research, to give you a clear picture of what flowers truly mean to Spaniards, and why it's such an important part of our culture.
Whether it's lillies, roses or peonies, Spain is a large producer of cut flowers noaways. Back in the 19th century, flowers were sold at the market, like any other edible items.
Today, Spain boasts one of the largest flower delivery markets in the flower delivery world, and it's growing every day. Whether it's local florists or websites providing online delivery, Spain has become a huge producer and consumer of flowers.
